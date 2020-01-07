Bharti Airtel recently launched its Voice Over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service, ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ in India for a number of phones.. Photo: Mint
Reliance Jio launches voice calls over WiFi networks

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2020, 10:27 AM IST Staff Writer

NEW DELHI : Taking a cue from rival Bharti Airtel, India’s only profitable telecom operator Reliance Jio has launched voice calling over WiFi networks.

The service is currently compatible only on premium smartphones and in the Delhi telecom circle, according to people in the know of the matter.

An email query sent to Jio wasn’t immediately answered.

Last month, Airtel announced that it had launched this service for its customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kolkata and Andhra Pradesh.

The service uses WiFi networks to create a separate channel for voice calls and improves calling experience for customers.

Bharti Airtel recently launched its Voice Over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service, ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ in India for a number of phones.

