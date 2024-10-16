Industry
Why Reliance Jio is upset over India's satellite broadband plan
Gulveen Aulakh 5 min read 16 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Reliance Jio could consider taking a legal recourse as a ‘last resort’ against the consultation paper by the telecom regulator which it claims does not address level playing field by allowing administrative allocation of spectrum for satellite broadband services.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd may pursue legal action “as a last resort" against the government’s plans to directly allocate satellite spectrum to companies instead of conducting an auction, even as Elon Musk's Starlink views such an auction as “unprecedented".
