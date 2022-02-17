Reliance Jio loses 1.29 cr mobile subscribers, Airtel adds 4.75 lakh in December 2021: Trai1 min read . 01:47 PM IST
Vodafone Idea lost 16.14 lakh mobile subscribers, and its base stood at 26.55 crore in December 2021.
The mobile user count in India fell by 1.28 crore in December 2021 compared to the previous month, with Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea suffering subscriber losses, even as Bharti Airtel added customers, Trai data showed on Thursday.
Reliance Jio lost about 1.29 crore wireless subscribers, and that pulled down its mobile subscriber tally to 41.57 crores in December 2021.
In contrast, Airtel gained 4.75 lakh customers, ramping up its wireless user base to 35.57 crore, as per monthly subscriber data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
