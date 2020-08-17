Reliance Jio may deny liability for RCom’s dues

Analysts at brokerage Axis Capital said developments in the AGR matter may not impact Jio or rival Airtel. “Airtel and Jio are unlikely to be impacted as most (AGR) dues of Aircel, Videocon and RCom are prior to the spectrum sale...ownership and rights of spectrum in case of spectrum sharing are not transferred, and Jio has been paying SUC for shared spectrum in keeping with the rules," Axis Capital said in its report.