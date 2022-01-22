Reliance Jio net profit rises 9.8% to ₹3,615 crore for the quarter-ended December FY223 min read . 07:16 PM IST
India’s largest carrier recorded revenues of ₹19,347 crore for the quarter, up 4.6% from ₹18,492 crore in the same period last year
NEW DELHI : Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, reported a net profit of ₹3,615 crore for the quarter-ended December, 2021, 9.8% higher than ₹3,291 crore in the same period in the previous financial year and 2.5% higher than ₹3,528 crore in the quarter ended September 2021.
India’s largest carrier recorded revenues of ₹19,347 crore for the quarter, up 4.6% from ₹18,492 crore in the same period last year and up 3.26% from ₹18,735 crore in the quarter ended September 2021.
Reliance Jio's average revenue per user ARPU during the quarter was at ₹151.6 per month, beating brokerage estimates, owing to better subscriber mix and recent tariff hikes. The ARPU level was 8.4% growth on year-on-year basis, the company said, adjusted for interconnect usage charges.
“The full impact of tariff hike to be reflected in ARPU and financials over the next few quarters," Kiran Thomas, director of Jio Platforms said on Friday, while announcing the results.
Jio's total customer base as on 31 December 2021 was 421 million, with a net addition of 10.2 million customers on-year. For the quarter ended December, gross subscriber addition were at 34.6 million driven by both mobility and fibre to the home or FTTH businesses. During the quarter, Jio also became the largest wireline services provider with 5 million connections, surpassing state-run BSNL.
The company added that 5G coverage planning has been completed for almost 1,000 top cities across the country and trials were on for advanced use cases across healthcare and industrial automation.
“We are under active exploration to fine tune our 5G technology, that activity is ongoing, as we are now undertaking active trials across multiple cities in India," Thomas said.
“We’ve started the planning work for rolling out the 5G network, thanks to the rich analytics that we have and the very clear visibility that we have of usage across our network," Thomas said, pointing to the company’s data on location and quantum of data consumption growth across the country.
“We have very clear visibility about all the handsets especially 5G-ready handsets, which are connecting to our network and the locations from where they're connecting," he further noted, talking of being ready to deploy 5G once the approvals are given by the government.
The carrier also prepaid ₹30,791 crore clearing all deferred spectrum liabilities acquired in auctions prior to March 2021 which will result in interest cost saving of ₹1,200 crore annually.
Jio Platforms Limited, which is a holding company for Reliance Jio and other digital businesses, recorded a net profit of ₹3,795 crore, which increased by 8.8% from ₹3,486 crore the same period last year, and 1.8% higher than ₹3,728 crore in the quarter ended September 2021. The company’s consolidated gross revenue for the quarter was at ₹24,176 crore, 13.8% higher on-year, adjusted for interconnect usage charges, than ₹22,858 crore in the same period last year.
Jio Platforms consolidated EBITDA for the quarter was ₹10,008 crore, 18.1% higher on-year, with Jio Platforms' EBITDA margin at 48.6%, increased 503 bps on-year led by IUC related adjustment and ARPU increase in connectivity business, the company said. Cash profit was ₹8,747 crore for the quarter, up 14.7% on-year.
