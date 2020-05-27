Reliance Jio has made some major changes to its annual recharge offers for the JioFiber users. Jio has doubled the data benefits of the annual subscription plans. The updated plans are reflecting on the company’ website.

Reliance Jio offers multiple plans for JioFiber users which ranges from Bronze to Titanium. Bronze plans are the cheapest and goes on to Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum and finally goes on to the Titanium Plan that offers up to 15000GB of total data. The Bronze Plan that offers 250GB with the monthly plan, the new additional data will increase that data to 350GB.

The Silver plan offers 200GB of extra data with the new double data plan. The total data offered for the annual plan is 800GB. The Gold plan offers a total of 1750GB of total data. This includes 500GB of additional data.

The JioFiber Diamond plan offers 1250GB of extra data for the annual subscription when compared to the monthly rental plan. The Diamond plan offers a total of 4000GB with the annual plan. The Titanium plan offers additional data benefit of 5000GB . The total annual allotment of data will be a massive 15000GB. This includes 5,000GB of plan benefit, 5000GB of double data during the lockdown, and 5,000GB of annual plan benefit

The double data plan has been offered to facilitate the surge in demand during the lockdown. The new data benefits have been offered in view of this surge in data consumption of users. Reliance Jio has claimed that these offers are temporary and may be revoked once the lockdown is eased further.

