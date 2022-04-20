Reliance Jio led the growth by adding 2.44 lakh customers in February. Bharti Airtel came second in the segment by adding 91,243 new users. Vodafone Idea added 24,948 customers, Quadrant 18,622 and Tata Teleservices 3,772. BSNL and MTNL, that jointly have a 49.5% share in the segment, lost 49,074 and 21,900 fixed-line customers, respectively.

