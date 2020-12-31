Reliance Jio plans from January 1: 129 vs 149 vs 199 vs 555

Reliance Jio recently announced that they will be making all domestic calls free. The company claimed that they will be upholding TRAI’s Bill and Keep regime. This will be implemented from the 1 January 2021.

Reliance Jio has also revealed some plans that are claimed to offer better value. With the new announcement, Jio will be offering free calls for all users which includes the ₹149, ₹129, ₹199 and ₹555 plan.

Here’s a look at what the company is offering with the plans

₹129 Plan: The plan offers 2GB of data along with free domestic voice calls.

₹149 Plan: The plan offers 1GB/Day data for the users. The validity for the same lasts for 24 days. The plan offers 100 SMS per day as well and complimentary Jio apps subscription.

₹199 Plan: The plan offers 1.5GB of data per day and a validity of 28 days. It also offers free voice calls and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The plan also offers unlimited messages (100 per day).

₹555 Plan: The plan also offers 1.5GB of data per day but it comes with a validity of 84 days. The plan comes with unlimited messages (100 per day) and the complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

In a statement announcing the decision to make domestic voice calls free, Jio reiterated their plans for the country. The company claimed that it is committed to lay the foundation of a digital society -- a society where everything, everyone, everywhere is connected with the best quality service at the lowest price globally and has access to the most advanced digital platforms.

"Through technological innovation, Jio will continue to deliver revolutionary products and services to its users, with a customer-first approach", the statment added.

