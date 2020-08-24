Reliance Jio prepaid add-on packs that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Reliance Jio offers various prepaid plans that offer unlimited calling as well as other benefits like data. However, most users rely heavily on their carrier for data coverage which is limited in most cases. Reliance Jio, in order to provide more options to heavy data users has a range of add-on plans. These add-on plans offer data without any additional benefits in most cases. Reliance Jio is also offering Disney+ Hotstar subscription with these add on plans to cater to consumer’s demand of OTT applications.

Reliance Jio offers various prepaid plans that offer unlimited calling as well as other benefits like data. However, most users rely heavily on their carrier for data coverage which is limited in most cases. Reliance Jio, in order to provide more options to heavy data users has a range of add-on plans. These add-on plans offer data without any additional benefits in most cases. Reliance Jio is also offering Disney+ Hotstar subscription with these add on plans to cater to consumer’s demand of OTT applications.

Here’s a look at the prepaid add-on plans offered by the company that also offer Disney+ Hotstar:

Here’s a look at the prepaid add-on plans offered by the company that also offer Disney+ Hotstar: Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

₹1208 Plan: The ₹1208 Plan offers a validity of 240 days which is 8 cycles of 30 days. The total data being offered is 240 GB. In a single cycle, the user will be able to up to 30GB. Apart from Disney+ Hotstar subscription, the company is offering Jio Apps complimentary subscription

₹1206 Plan: This plan offers a validity of 180 days which 6 cycles of 30 days. This pack also offers a total data of 240GB. With this plan, the user will be able to consume a total of 40GB per cycle. The company provides Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth ₹399 and Jio apps complimentary subscription.

₹1004 Plan: The plan offers a validity of 120 days which constitutes four 30 day cycles. The total data offered is 200GB and the user will be able to consume 50GB of data per cycle. This plan also offers one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription as well as complimentary subscription of Jio Apps.

₹612 Plan: The cheapest of the lot is priced at ₹612. However, this plan does offer voice calling benefits as well. The ₹612 Plan offers 12 vouchers worth ₹51. With each voucher the user can avail 6GB of additional data for the period of the existing plan. The add on offers unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 500 minutes of Non-Jio to Jio calls.