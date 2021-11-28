Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea increased their the prices of their existing prepaid plans, and now Reliance Jio has followed suit. The revised Jio prepaid plans will come into effect from December 1, whereas the new plans for Airtel and Vodafone became available earlier this week.

Jio said that the tariff hike is for the sake of sustainability. The telco claimed that its plans still provide best value in the industry and customers will remain the ultimate beneficiary. So we decided to take a look at how much the monthly (28 days) prepaid plans will cost from now, the benefits they offer and how to they stack up against competition.

Reliance Jio offers three 28-day prepaid plans with unlimited voice and data services that have undergone revision in the latest tariff hike. The three plans are currently priced at ₹129, ₹199 and ₹249, which will rise to ₹155, ₹239 and ₹299, respectively, from next month.

All three plans will come with unlimited voice calls. The ₹155 plan (currently ₹129) will offer 2GB data per month, and 300 free SMS messages during the 28 days of validity. The ₹239 plan (currently ₹199) will give subscribers 1.5GB data per day and 100 free SMS per day. The ₹299 plan (currently ₹249) will offer 2GB daily FUP on 4G data and 100 SMS per day.

Jio also offers a 24-day prepaid plan, currently worth ₹149 and ₹179 after revision, that offers 1GB data per day and 100 free SMS daily.

Coming to Vodafone Idea, there are four prepaid plans with 28 days of validity that were covered in the tariff hike. The cheapest of the lot is now ₹179 (earlier ₹149), offering 2GB data and 300 SMS for the term of the plan, which is 28 days. The ₹269 plan (earlier ₹219) provides 1GB of high-speed data and 100 SMS daily.

The ₹299 prepaid plan by Vodafone Idea (earlier ₹249) offers 1.5GB high-speed data per day and 100 SMS daily. The costliest monthly prepaid plan by the telco is now worth ₹359, instead of ₹299, with 2GB daily FUP on data and 100 SMS.

Airtel also offers four monthly prepaid plans that saw price rise during the recent tariff hike. The first of them is now worth ₹179 (earlier ₹149) with 2GB of data for 28 days and 100 SMS per day. The ₹265 Airtel prepaid plan, earlier ₹219, offers 1GB high speed data and 100 SMS every day.

The ₹299 plan (earlier ₹249) comes with 1.5GB of daily high-speed data and 100 SMS per day. The ₹359 plan by the telco (earlier ₹298) comes with 2GB daily FUP limit and 100 SMS every day.

All these plans from Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel offer unlimited voice calls.

