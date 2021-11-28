Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Telecom /  Reliance Jio prepaid plans get costlier. Compare monthly plans with Vodafone Idea, Airtel

Reliance Jio prepaid plans get costlier. Compare monthly plans with Vodafone Idea, Airtel

Reliance Jio took cues from its competitors Vodafone Idea and Airtel as it hiked tariffs for its prepaid plans.
3 min read . 08:14 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

Reliance Jio claimed after the tariff hike that its plans still provide best value in the industry and customers will remain the ultimate beneficiary

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea increased their the prices of their existing prepaid plans, and now Reliance Jio has followed suit. The revised Jio prepaid plans will come into effect from December 1, whereas the new plans for Airtel and Vodafone became available earlier this week.

Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea increased their the prices of their existing prepaid plans, and now Reliance Jio has followed suit. The revised Jio prepaid plans will come into effect from December 1, whereas the new plans for Airtel and Vodafone became available earlier this week.

Jio said that the tariff hike is for the sake of sustainability. The telco claimed that its plans still provide best value in the industry and customers will remain the ultimate beneficiary. So we decided to take a look at how much the monthly (28 days) prepaid plans will cost from now, the benefits they offer and how to they stack up against competition.

Jio said that the tariff hike is for the sake of sustainability. The telco claimed that its plans still provide best value in the industry and customers will remain the ultimate beneficiary. So we decided to take a look at how much the monthly (28 days) prepaid plans will cost from now, the benefits they offer and how to they stack up against competition.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Also Read: Jio announces up to 21% hike in tariffs; new plans to be effective from 1 Dec

Reliance Jio offers three 28-day prepaid plans with unlimited voice and data services that have undergone revision in the latest tariff hike. The three plans are currently priced at 129, 199 and 249, which will rise to 155, 239 and 299, respectively, from next month.

All three plans will come with unlimited voice calls. The 155 plan (currently 129) will offer 2GB data per month, and 300 free SMS messages during the 28 days of validity. The 239 plan (currently 199) will give subscribers 1.5GB data per day and 100 free SMS per day. The 299 plan (currently 249) will offer 2GB daily FUP on 4G data and 100 SMS per day.

Jio also offers a 24-day prepaid plan, currently worth 149 and 179 after revision, that offers 1GB data per day and 100 free SMS daily.

Also Read: Voda Idea pre-paid plans get costlier today. Compare 1.5GB data pack with Airtel, Jio

Coming to Vodafone Idea, there are four prepaid plans with 28 days of validity that were covered in the tariff hike. The cheapest of the lot is now 179 (earlier 149), offering 2GB data and 300 SMS for the term of the plan, which is 28 days. The 269 plan (earlier 219) provides 1GB of high-speed data and 100 SMS daily.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Sensex cracks 1,200 pts on fears of new covid variant; ...

How Christie’s is pitching its expansion from Picassos ...

Foreign creditors to get a foot in the IBC door

Black Friday deals, now raining down at a sale event ne ...

The 299 prepaid plan by Vodafone Idea (earlier 249) offers 1.5GB high-speed data per day and 100 SMS daily. The costliest monthly prepaid plan by the telco is now worth 359, instead of 299, with 2GB daily FUP on data and 100 SMS. 

Airtel also offers four monthly prepaid plans that saw price rise during the recent tariff hike. The first of them is now worth 179 (earlier 149) with 2GB of data for 28 days and 100 SMS per day. The 265 Airtel prepaid plan, earlier 219, offers 1GB high speed data and 100 SMS every day.

Also Read: Airtel prepaid plans to cost more from November 26. Check out full list here

The 299 plan (earlier 249) comes with 1.5GB of daily high-speed data and 100 SMS per day. The 359 plan by the telco (earlier 298) comes with 2GB daily FUP limit and 100 SMS every day.

All these plans from Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel offer unlimited voice calls.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!