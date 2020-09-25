Reliance Jio reveals list of airlines that will support in-flight services

Reliance Jio has revealed a list of airlines that will be supporting their newly launched in-flight services for JioPostPaid users. The list contains the names of 22 airlines.

Here’s the list of airlines that will support Jio’s new services:

View Full Image The list has a total 22 airlines

The company is currently offering three plans under this new services. All three plans provide a validity of 24 hours. The range of services will depend on the airline carrier.

The basic plan is priced at ₹499 which provides 250MB of data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 SMS.

The second plan is priced at ₹699 and provides 500MB of data and 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100 SMS.

The most expensive plan is priced at ₹999 and it provides the user with 1GB of data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls and 100SMS.

Jio and Panasonic Avionics Corporation subsidiary, AeroMobile, have partnered to launch India’s first in-flight services for JioPostpaid Plus users. Jio’s in-flight service will allow Indian travellers travelling abroad, to stay connected with voice and data services on a flight.

Currently, the in-flight services will be available to Indians when they travel abroad. The company claims, once the services are available in the Indian airspace, all Jio customers will have first access to them so that they are connected even on flights within India.

In a statement, the company said, “As the first Indian operator to launch an in-flight roaming bundle, this proposition further cements Jio’s position as a market innovator and a technology leader, with a highly competitive offering that brings more value and greater experience for its nearly 400 million strong user base."

