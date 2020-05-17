Reliance Jio has been introducing new plans to cater to the surge in demand for data. In the past week the telecom carrier launched a new quarterly plan as well as made changes to the existing add-on data voucher plans.

The company recently launched a new data plan that offers 3GB of data per day which is priced at ₹999. This plan will come in handy for users who require more than average data on a daily basis. The plan offers users 3GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 84 days. The company is also offering additional benefits like subscription to Jio apps, free Jio to Jio calls and 3000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls. The plan offers a total of 252 GB of data.

Reliance Jio also offers a plan with similar benefits at a smaller amount. The ₹349 plan offers 3GB of data per day along with free Jio to Jio calls and 1000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls. However, this plan comes with a validity of just 28 days. The total data offered is 84GB.

The company launched new 'Work From Home' packs during the first week of the month. The new packs included one new annual plan at ₹2,399 and three new data voucher plans that acted as ad-ons once the current plan stops working.

All three add-on packs were initially aligned with the validity of the existing data plan on that account. However, Jio has now revised the validity of the additional data to a specific 30 days.

The validity of the new plans is already reflecting on the company's website and My Jio application. Jio had launched three new packs worth ₹151, ₹201 and ₹251. The revised ₹151 plan offers a total of 30GB data for a validity of 30 days. The ₹201 plan now offers 40GB data for 30 days and ₹251 plan offers 50GB data for 30 days.

The remainder of the add-on packs are still aligned with the existing plans. The smallest add-on is worth ₹11 which provides 800MB data and 75 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls. ₹21 Plan offers 2GB additional data and the 200 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls. ₹51 plan offers 6GB data with 500 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calling. ₹101 plan offers 12GB data and 1000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls.

Unlike the smaller add-on plans, the Work From Home packs only offer data and no other calling benefit.

