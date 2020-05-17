Reliance Jio revises prepaid plans, launches new 3 GB per day plan this week

The company recently launched a new data plan that offers 3GB of data per day which is priced at ₹999. This plan will come in handy for users who require more than average data on a daily basis. The plan offers users 3GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 84 days. The company is also offering additional benefits like subscription to Jio apps, free Jio to Jio calls and 3000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls. The plan offers a total of 252 GB of data.