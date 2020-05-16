Reliance Jio had recently launch new 'Work From Home' packs in order to help people who need a lot of data due to work or other requirements. This new pack included one new annual plan at ₹2,399 and three new data voucher plans that acted as ad-ons once the current plan stops working.

All three add-on packs were initially aligned with the validity of the existing data plan on that account. However, Jio has now revised the validity of the additional data to a specific 30 days.

The validity of the new plans is already reflecting on the company's website and My Jio application. Jio had launched three new packs worth ₹151, ₹201 and ₹251. The revised ₹151 plan offers a total of 30GB data for a validity of 30 days. The ₹201 plan now offers 40GB data for 30 days and ₹251 plan offers 50GB data for 30 days.

The remainder of the add-on packs are still aligned with the existing plans. The smallest add-on is worth ₹11 which provides 800MB data and 75 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls. ₹21 Plan offers 2GB additional data and the 200 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls. ₹51 plan offers 6GB data with 500 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calling. ₹101 plan offers 12GB data and 1000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls.

Unlike the smaller add-on plans, the Work From Home packs only offer data and no other calling benefit.

The other annual Work From Home pack worth ₹2,399 is unchanged and provides 2GB data per day for a period of 365 days. This brings the total data on offer to 730GB. The pack also offers unlimited Jio to Jio calls and 12,000 minutes of Jio to Non-Jio minutes. The pack also offers complimentary subscriptions to Jio applications.

Reliance Jio also launched a new quarterly plan on Friday that offers 3GB of data per day and it comes with a validity of 84 days. The company is also offering benefits like subscription to Jio apps. The new plan will also provide free Jio to Jio calls and 3000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls. The plan offers a total of 252 GB of data and is priced at ₹999.

