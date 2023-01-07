Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Industry / Telecom /  Reliance Jio rolls out 5G internet services in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur

Reliance Jio rolls out 5G internet services in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur

1 min read . 06:58 PM ISTPTI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launch Jio 5G service, Jaipur, Saturday

  • Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot formally launched Jio's 5G internet services in these cities

Private telecom company Reliance Jio launched 5G internet service in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur on Saturday.

Private telecom company Reliance Jio launched 5G internet service in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur on Saturday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot formally launched Jio's 5G internet services in these cities.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot formally launched Jio's 5G internet services in these cities.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

During the inaugural event, the chief minister said that this service is a revolutionary step in the field of information technology and telecommunication.

With this, the state government's goal of sensitive, transparent and accountable good governance will be further strengthened, he said.

Gehlot also launched Jio Glass and Community Clinic products at the event.

Reliance Industries Rajasthan President Umesh Bhandari said that this service full of endless possibilities is a revolution in the telecom sector.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The company will start 5G service in Kota this month, and in Bikaner and Ajmer in February, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP