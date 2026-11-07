Reliance Jio ₹10,000 3-year recharge plan launched ahead of Diwali: JioHotstar, Canva Pro Lite & more; check benefits

Reliance Jio has introduced a long-term prepaid recharge plan priced at ₹10,000 ahead of Diwali, offering subscribers three years of mobile connectivity through a single payment. The new 36-month plan, available nationwide from November 7, combines unlimited voice calling, daily high-speed data, unlimited 5G access and digital subscriptions, eliminating the need for frequent recharges.
According to The Times of India report, the plan is being positioned as an industry-first offering that allows customers to lock in their current recharge benefits and pricing for the entire three-year period.
The plan comes with 2.5GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calls across networks and 100 SMS daily. Subscribers also get unlimited 5G data access, subject to the applicable device and network coverage requirements.
Here is a closer look at what Jio's ₹10,000 three-year recharge plan offers and how it compares with the telecom operator's existing long-validity options.
The biggest attraction of the new recharge is its 36-month validity, allowing customers to make one upfront payment instead of renewing their prepaid connections every few months.
Here are the key details:
|Feature
|Benefits
|Price
|₹10,000
|Validity
|3 years (1,095 days)
|Daily data
|2.5GB
|5G access
|Unlimited 5G data
|Voice calls
|Unlimited
|SMS
|100 per day
|Entertainment
|JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood
|Productivity
|Canva Pro Lite for 12 months
|Cloud storage
|50GB JioAICloud
Alongside mobile connectivity, the plan bundles access to JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood, which includes live sports, entertainment content, Hotstar Originals and Hollywood movies.
Subscribers will also receive a 12-month Canva Pro Lite subscription, providing access to design templates and creative tools. Additionally, Jio is offering 50GB of complimentary JioAICloud storage for saving photographs, documents and other files.
However, the Canva Pro Lite subscription is limited to 12 months and does not cover the entire three-year validity period.
At ₹10,000 for 1,095 days, the new recharge works out to approximately ₹9.13 per day, or around ₹278 per month.
This makes it a long-term option for customers who prefer paying once rather than keeping track of multiple recharge dates.
There is also a potential saving compared with Jio's annual recharge.
The telecom operator's ₹3,599 annual plan offers 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited 5G access and unlimited calling for 365 days. Purchasing this plan three times would cost ₹10,797 over three years.
Consequently, the new ₹10,000 recharge saves customers ₹797 compared with three consecutive annual recharges, based on the recharge prices alone.
Jio's new prepaid offering is available nationwide starting November 7 this year.
Customers can access the plan through the MyJio application, the company's official website, authorised Jio stores, retail outlets and partner recharge points.
Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X
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