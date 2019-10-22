NEW DELHI : Leading telecom operator Reliance Jio has come out with three Diwali offers this festive season for its customers -- heavy discount on buying a new JioPhone, free data offers and a new 'All-In-One' recharge plan. Besides, the Mukesh Ambani promoted telecom major has also launched a new scheme under which you can easily gift a new JioPhone to someone along with a recharge plan inclusive of both talktime and data.

JioPhone Diwali 2019 Offer:

During the current Diwali festive season, Jio is offering JioPhone, its 4G VoLTE feature phone, at a discounted price of ₹699. Earlier, it was being sold for ₹1,500. This translates into a discount of over 50%.

With the new offer, Jio is targetting users of 2G feature phones who can now upgrade to the JioPhone 4G platform.

Jio's free data offer:

If you buy a new JioPhone under the Diwali 2019 offer and then recharge with at least ₹99, you will be entitled to get free data benefits valued at approximately ₹700. For your first seven recharges, Jio will add ₹99 worth of free data.

Those not using JioPhone can buy IUC top-up vouchers starting from ₹10 and going upto ₹1,000. These new vouchers come with unlimited validity. Each voucher of ₹10 will give you 124 minutes of voice calling to non-Jio numbers along with free 1GB data. Similarly, the ₹100 top-up voucher gets you 1,362 minutes of talktime and 10 GB data.

Jio's new All-In-One recharge plans:

From this Monday, Jio has launched four new 'All-In-One' recharge plans which offers data and talktime to IUC numbers. The ₹222 recharge plan comes with 56 GB data and is valid for 28 days. The 2-month ₹333 pack gives you 112 GB data while the three-month plan of ₹444 comes with 168 GB data benefits. All these packs offer 2GB data per day, Jio to Jio unlimited calls and 1,000 minutes of free voice calls to other non-Jio numbers.

JioPhone gift offer:

Just ahead of the Diwali festival, Jio has started a new offer under which anyone can gift a Jiophone to someone else. You will also have to buy him or her a recharge of at least ₹99 and an IUC talktime top-up of ₹10. The gift plans begin from ₹808 and go upto ₹1996. The highest plan comes with a 13-month long recharge plan.