NEW DELHI : Leading telecom operator Reliance Jio has come out with three Diwali offers this festive season for its customers -- heavy discount on buying a new JioPhone, free data offers and a new 'All-In-One' recharge plan. Besides, the Mukesh Ambani promoted telecom major has also launched a new scheme under which you can easily gift a new JioPhone to someone along with a recharge plan inclusive of both talktime and data.

JioPhone Diwali 2019 Offer:

During the current Diwali festive season, Jio is offering JioPhone, its 4G VoLTE feature phone, at a discounted price of 699. Earlier, it was being sold for 1,500. This translates into a discount of over 50%.

With the new offer, Jio is targetting users of 2G feature phones who can now upgrade to the JioPhone 4G platform.

Jio's free data offer:

If you buy a new JioPhone under the Diwali 2019 offer and then recharge with at least 99, you will be entitled to get free data benefits valued at approximately 700. For your first seven recharges, Jio will add 99 worth of free data.

Those not using JioPhone can buy IUC top-up vouchers starting from 10 and going upto 1,000. These new vouchers come with unlimited validity. Each voucher of 10 will give you 124 minutes of voice calling to non-Jio numbers along with free 1GB data. Similarly, the 100 top-up voucher gets you 1,362 minutes of talktime and 10 GB data.

Jio's new All-In-One recharge plans:

From this Monday, Jio has launched four new 'All-In-One' recharge plans which offers data and talktime to IUC numbers. The 222 recharge plan comes with 56 GB data and is valid for 28 days. The 2-month 333 pack gives you 112 GB data while the three-month plan of 444 comes with 168 GB data benefits. All these packs offer 2GB data per day, Jio to Jio unlimited calls and 1,000 minutes of free voice calls to other non-Jio numbers.

JioPhone gift offer:

Just ahead of the Diwali festival, Jio has started a new offer under which anyone can gift a Jiophone to someone else. You will also have to buy him or her a recharge of at least 99 and an IUC talktime top-up of 10. The gift plans begin from 808 and go upto 1996. The highest plan comes with a 13-month long recharge plan.

