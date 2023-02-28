NEW DELHI : India’s largest carrier Reliance Jio will undertake the fastest rollout of 5G in the world, said chairman Akash Ambani at a post budget webinar of ministry of electronics and information technology.

He said that Jio had launched 5G services in 277 cities across the nation, with the largest deployment of more than 40,000 sites and almost 2,50,000 cells of 5G network in 700 Mhz as well as in the 3500Mhz band.

"We are on the path to achieve the declared goal to increase the Jio 5G footprint month after month and are aiming to cover every town, every taluka, and every tehsil across the nation by December 2023. This will be the world’s fastest 5G rollout," he said.

Ambani said that the impact that 5G will have on India's growing economy will be immense. Ambani said 5G will transform healthcare services, education, agriculture and disaster management, making cities smarter and societies safer. 5G ambulances will allow remote consultation and be able to transit data and video to hospitals in real time, saving precious time for critical patients.

"5G will make our cities smarter and society safer, utilities more stable and emergency services more responsive and industry more efficient. In short, 5G technologies have had a profound impact on modern societies and 5G is perhaps among the top contenders of this technology," he said.

"Many novel use cases are finding their way to the market across sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, smart cities and infrastructure, including entertainment and productivity," he added.

5G technology would also support the development of new educational applications, improve agriculture productivity, and aid search and rescue missions with high resolution cameras in disaster recovery zones.

Talking about what 5G can achieve, he said that use of 5G technology would allow precision farming by providing farmers with real-time data on weather patterns, soil moisture levels, and crop growth while also helping them monitor health or livestock in real-time.

Autonomous farming, where drones or robots perform tasks such as planting, spraying, and harvesting crops, can also be enabled by 5G technology, which in turn can increase efficiency and dramatically reduce labour costs, he said adding 5G technology can be used to create smart irrigation systems that adjust water usage based on real-time data on weather patterns and soil moisture levels. This can help farmers in conserving water and reduce their environmental impact.

In education, 5G allows students access to educational materials and resources from anywhere, at any time.

It enables students and teachers to collaborate in real-time and in a variety of ways, such as through virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR) experiences while also supporting development of new educational applications and tools that leverage student capabilities.

5G technology can enable ultra-low latency services and manage disaster response scenarios like search and rescue missions with high resolution cameras in disaster recovery zones and timely and accurate aid supply.

He said the integration of 5G technology in smart cities has the potential to revolutionize lives by providing improved connectivity, enhanced data collection and analysis, increased efficiency, better public services and improved quality of life.

5G technology is expected to revolutionize the way entertainment is offered and consumed through cloud gaming, 8K UHD streaming video, and immersive content.