Reliance Jio's 5G rollout to be fastest in the world: Akash Ambani
- Akash said that Jio had launched 5G services in 277 cities across the nation, with the largest deployment of more than 40,000 sites and almost 2,50,000 cells of 5G network in 700 Mhz as well as in the 3500Mhz band
NEW DELHI : India’s largest carrier Reliance Jio will undertake the fastest rollout of 5G in the world, said chairman Akash Ambani at a post budget webinar of ministry of electronics and information technology.
