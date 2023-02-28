Reliance Jio's 5G rollout to be fastest in the world: Akash Ambani

Autonomous farming, where drones or robots perform tasks such as planting, spraying, and harvesting crops, can also be enabled by 5G technology, which in turn can increase efficiency and dramatically reduce labour costs, he said adding 5G technology can be used to create smart irrigation systems that adjust water usage based on real-time data on weather patterns and soil moisture levels. This can help farmers in conserving water and reduce their environmental impact.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}