NEW DELHI : Not all voice calls made from a Reliance Jio mobile phone connection will now be free but the telecom operator has promised to refund the charges in the form of free internet data. Even though the charges for making voice calls to other mobile phone networks is as low as 6 paise a minute, it will be for the first time that Jio customers will have to pay for voice calls, free since its launch in 2016.

All voice calls made to non-Jio mobile numbers will be charged at 6 paise per minute from your next recharge.

5 things to know about Jio's call charges, data offer:

1) Jio said due to the undergoing regulatory policy changes for mobile call related charges, it is compelled to recover Interconnect Usage Charge or IUC for all non-Jio mobile voice calls. It means that any Jio to Jio calls, incoming call, calls made to a landline number and those using WhatsApp, Skype, etc, will remain free and voice calls made to another mobile operator like Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, etc will be charged.

2) Jio has assured that it will keep its promise for making voice calls free for life. The IUC charges will be applicable only till the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) migrates to a zero termination charge. At present, interconnect usage charge is 6 paise per minute. According to the last ruling by the regulator, IUC for mobile calls will be zero only from 1st January 2020. This means that you will have to pay IUC of 6 paise only till the end of this year.

3) Jio customers will have to buy IUC top-up vouchers. A ₹10 voucher will give you 124 minutes of talktime to non-Jio mobiles and 1 GB of free data. If you buy the ₹20 voucher, you get 249 minutes of IUC talktime and 2GB free data. A ₹50 voucher will give you 656 minutes of talktime to non-Jio mobile phones and 5 GB of free data while the ₹100 voucher comes with 1,362 minutes of calls and 10 GB data. In short, Jio will give 1 GB free data for every ₹10 spent on IUC charges.

4) Post-paid customers will be billed at 6 paise per minute for off-net outgoing calls with a corresponding increase in free data entitlement.

5) At present, IUC, levied by mobile networks handling incoming calls from rival networks, is 6 paise a minute.