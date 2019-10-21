Reliance Jio’s new recharge plans 222, 333, 444 explained

NEW DELHI : Ahead of the Diwali festival, Reliance Jio today launched three new mobile recharge plans with rates beginning from ₹222 monthly. The new plans come with 2GB free daily data, along with free unlimited Jio-Jio voice calls and 1,000 minutes of voice calling to all non-Jio numbers.

Under the new plans, Jio customers will not have to buy IUC top-up vouchers for making voice calls to other operators.

Jio's new ₹222 recharge plan:

Free Jio to Jio calls. 1,000 minutes of voice calling to non-Jio mobile numbers. After 1,000 minutes you are charged at the IUC rate of 6 paise per minute.

2GB/day high speed data. Thereafter, unlimited at 64 Kbps.

100 SMS/day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

Validity - 28 days (1 month)

Jio's new ₹333 recharge plan:

Free Jio to Jio voice calls. Jio to Non-Jio Mobile are free upto 1,000 minutes. Thereafter, IUC calls are charged at 6paise per minute.

2GB/day high speed data. Thereafter, unlimited at 64 Kbps.

100 SMS/day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

Validity - 56 days (2 months)

Jio's new ₹444 recharge plan:

Free Jio to Jio calls. Jio to Non-Jio Mobile are free upto 1,000 minutes, after which it is charged at 6 paise/minute.

2GB/day high speed data thereafter unlimited at 64 Kbps.

100SMS/day & complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

Validity - 84 days (3 months)

These new plans come after Jio has started charging for voice calls made to other mobile networks. From October 10, Jio customers are paying a charge of 6 paise a minute for making calls to any non-Jio mobile number. Those who recharged before October 10 are being spared of the charges till their existing plan expires.

If compared with Jio's existing 1.5 GB per day plan, the new ones offer additional 1GB data at just Re 1. The existing 2GB per day plan for 3 months will now cost only ₹444 instead of 448 while for 2 months the price is now down to ₹333 instead of ₹396.

All these plans come with a bonus of 1,000 minutes of free IUC calls.