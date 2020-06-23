Reliance Jio says few north Indian cities faced issues with JioFiber service

Reliance Jio ’s broadband service JioFiber suffered an outage in a few Indian cities on Monday. The users had taken to Twitter to complain about the problem. Jio responded to the users claiming that this outage affected a few cities in northern India.

A website that tracks network outages and other interruptions also showed that the JioFiber service was down for some users. According to the website, most of the downtime was reported after 3 pm.

"Some of our JioFiber customers experienced service issues in certain cities in North India. Other Jio customers across India continue to avail our services. We regret the inconvenience faced by our valued customers in some areas," Reliance Jio spokesperson told PTI in response to an e-mail query.

Many users took to social media to express their issues and also tagged JioCare in their post. The users had shared pictures of a red light blinking on their routers which indicates a lack of internet connectivity.

While a few users complained that the support team was not responding, many users were getting response from the official JioCare handle. The company’s social media handle also asked for the users’ JioFiber ID and their registered mobile number to help them further.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. Please click on the link below to DM us your JioFiber ID and the Registered Mobile Number so that we can assist you further," JioCare tweeted in response to some complaints.

With inputs from PTI

