NEW DELHI : Leading telecom player Reliance Jio today clarified that all its customers who recharged their phones till yesterday will continue to enjoy benefits of free voice calls to any number till their existing plan expires.

"Dear customer, if you have recharged on or before 9th October, you can continue enjoying free call benefits (even to non-Jio numbers), until your plan expires," said a message from Reliance Jio.

Jio had yesterday announced that all calls to a non-Jio mobile phone number like that of Airtel and Vodafone Idea will be charged at the rate of 6 paise per minute. This is for the first time that users will have to pay for making a phone call from Jio.

Although Jio has not changed its existing tariff plans nor introduced any new plan for both its prepaid and postpaid users, the telecom operator has decided to charge a fee of 6 paise per minute for all calls made to other players as IUC (Interconnectivity User Charges). However, all Jio to Jio calls, incoming calls and landline calls continue to remain free as before.

To make calls to other non-Jio numbers, you need to buy new IUC top-up vouchers which have been made available. The vouchers begin from a price of ₹10 and go up to ₹100. Each voucher of ₹10 will give you 1GB of free data.

Jio's postpaid customers will also be similarly charged for voice calls at the rate of 6 paise per minute. They will also be compensated in the form of free data.

Jio, in a statement, had yesterday said the charge would last till such time that regulations require payments to rival networks for completing calls but added that it will compensate the users by giving free data of equivalent amount.

Since voice calls on Jio network are free, highly charged 35-40 crore 2G users of rival networks end up giving missed calls to its users to trigger call backs that have resulted in a payout of ₹13,500 crore to Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea in last three years, Reliance Jio said adding that to recover the losses created by the TRAI move, the company has decided to charge customers 6 paise per minute for every call they make to a rival's network.

(Agency inputs)