Satellite operator SES looks to set up India arm; costs for DTH players may fall
Summary
- Jio's European partner SES will offer satellite capacity directly to its DTH and VSAT satellite broadcasting clients, including Bharti Airtel and Hughes Communications India
NEW DELHI : Luxembourg-based SES, which has a joint venture with Jio Platforms in India, has applied for a satellite-bandwidth-provider licence to set up a local arm, two senior executives with direct knowledge of the development told Mint.