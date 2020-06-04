Reliance Jio teases new Disney+ Hotstar offer: Details here

Reliance Jio has a new bundle package planned and it will be one that offers one year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. The telecom giant revealed a teaser regarding the new plan which will provide a year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership. The company has not specified which plan will come bundled with this offer or when will it be revealed. However, the banner does say that the plan will be released soon.

VIP membership of Disney+ Hotstar offers exclusive Hotstar originals, premium content, sports live streaming as well as the latest Disney content that has been incorporated after the re-branding of the platform.

VIP membership of Disney+ Hotstar offers exclusive Hotstar originals, premium content, sports live streaming as well as the latest Disney content that has been incorporated after the re-branding of the platform.

Reliance Jio’s Disney+ Hotstar comes weeks after Airtel had launched its own plan with one year of Disney+ Hotstar membership. Airtel, in the month of April, had launched a new prepaid data pack for its users. The new data plan not only offers data but also gives the user subscription to one year of Disney Plus Hotstar VIP. However, the validity of the 3GB prepaid data plan offered by the company is just for 28 days.

Reliance Jio could offer a similar plan or bundle this benefit with one of its existing plans. The company recently announced a number of new plans that are focussed on users with high data consumption. One of the combo plans was an annual data pack that was offered at a price of ₹2,399 with a validity of 365 days. The company has offered 2GB data per day with the annual plan. The total data offered comes to 730GB.