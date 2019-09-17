New Delhi: Reliance Jio has topped the 4G download speed chart while Vodafone in upload in August, as per the TRAI speedtest for the month. Reliance Jio continues to lead in the average 4G download speed chart published by telecom regulator TRAI for August.

Jio achieved 21.3 Mbps average download speed in the month of August, witnessing an improvement from 21.0 Mbps in July. Vodafone achieved 5.5 Mbps average 4G upload speed in August, witnessing a decline from 5.8 Mbps in the month of July.

Reliance Jio was the fastest 4G operator in 2018 with highest average download speed in all 12 months. This year again, Jio has topped the list in all eight months so far.

Performance of Bharti Airtel dipped in August to 8.2 Mbps from 8.8 Mbps in July, according to the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Though Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged their businesses and now operate as Vodafone Idea, TRAI published their network performance separately.

Average 4G download speed on Vodafone network remained flat at 7.7 Mbps in August.

Idea registered a decline in average download speed from 6.6 Mbps in July to 6.1 Mbps in the month of August.

Idea and Airtel network registered marginal decline in average 4G upload speed at 5.1 Mbps and 3.1 Mbps respectively in August, while Jio witnessed improvement with 4.4 Mbps average upload speed.

The average speed is computed by TRAI based on data it collects with help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.





