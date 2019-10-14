Reliance Jio unveils AI-powered video call assistant

NEW DELHI : Telecom major Reliance Jio on Monday unveiled its patent-filed innovation – an artificial intelligence-based video call assistant that can be accessed via a 4G phone call without having to install any other application.

The customer engagement video assistant solution has been developed by Reliance Jio in conjunction with US-based Radisys, a Reliance Industries Ltd subsidiary, a statement said.

The video bot can be customised to meet various customer engagement requirements while providing a human-like interaction, and has the potential to revolutionise customer support and customer communication use cases, it added.

"AI-based Jio Video Call Assistant empowers businesses and other users with a speedy and effortless resolution of repetitive queries from their customers, making their frontend communication smooth. It also helps brands to offer an efficient and effortless high-quality customer engagement experience," it said.

In addition, the platform has an auto-learning feature that helps improve answering accuracy.

The Jio Bot Maker, a tool that accompanies the Jio Bot platform, aims to democratise AI by enabling small businesses to create their own AI-based bot without any coding.

The AI video bot will come with multilingual capabilities to enable brands to communicate with customers in a language of their choice, the statement said.

"Jio is committed to bringing innovative and relevant digital solutions to enable and empower businesses to conduct their operations more efficiently and Video Call Assistant is one such example of bringing a truly innovative and engaging product for millions of businesses in India," Mathew Oommen, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, said.