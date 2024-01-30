Reliance Jio urges government to shut down 2G, 3G services in the country. Here's what you should know
Reliance Jio has urged the government to shut down 2G and 3G networks to avoid unnecessary costs and migrate all customers to 4G and 5G networks. Jio believes shutting down 2G and 3G networks will give impetus to developing 5G use cases and drive digital transformation across industries.
Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has urged the central government to completely shut down 2G and 3G networks in the country to avoid unnecessary costs and migrate all customers to 4G and 5G networks. Jio's comments came in response to a consultation paper titled 'Digital Transformation through 5G Ecosystem' published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).