Reliance Jio, Voda Idea lose customers in Jan 2022, Airtel gains
- According to Trai, the largest carrier Jio had a total subscriber base of 406.3 million as of January end, lower than 418.7 million it had as of December end
Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea lost customers for the second consecutive month with Jio losing 9.3 million customers and Vi losing 0.3 million, in January, even as Bharti Airtel added customers in the same time period amid cascading effect of the tariff hike in November last year.
According to data issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Wednesday, the largest carrier Jio had a total subscriber base of 406.3 million as of January end, lower than 418.7 million it had as of December end. In December 2021, the Mukesh Ambani-owned carrier had lost nearly 13 million customers.
Vodafone Idea’s total subscriber base stood at 265.1 million as of January end, marginally lower than 265.5 million the month before, when the third largest carrier lost 1.6 million customers.
Analysts have noted that tariffs increased by all carriers by about 20% in November have lead to many customers giving up or pausing recharges of their second or third connections. This sudden reduction in customer base for carriers is referred to as SIM consolidation, and the trend is likely to continue for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, as the full impact of tariff hikes takes effect.
Bharti Airtel on the other hand continues to gain subscribers, taking its overall base to 365.4 million for the month ended January 2022, slightly higher than 355.7 million as of December end, 2021.
Overall, the total subscriber base in the country reduced by 9.3 million to 1145.2 million as of January 31, 2022
Both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have downplayed the subscriber loss due to SIM consolidation with Vodafone Idea’s top boss Ravinder Takkar specifying that it continued to add 4G customers, which in turn indicates better earnings for the carrier.
The average revenue per user (APRU), a key metric of profitability, for carriers, has also been on the rise for all carriers post the tariff hikes. Bharti Airtel recorded the highest APRU among peers, of ₹163, followed by Jio at ₹158 and Vodafone Idea at ₹115. Higher ARPUs would also translate to better profits for carriers that have been giving rock-bottom tariffs for last several years.
A second round of tariff hikes is also expected within FY23, top executives of both carriers have said in their respective earnings calls.
