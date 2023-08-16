Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea , and Bharti Airtel, India’s top three telcos, are expected to add up to 25% more employees to their existing workforce in Financial Year (FY) 2024, The Economic Times reported. The demand for telecommunications jobs is seeing a rise due to 5G technology.

Following a slowdown due to covid pandemic, the hiring activity of India's top three telecom companies picked up in FY23.

Earlier in January 2023, Mint reported that telecommunication and allied sectors are set to witness 40-45% hiring growth over the next couple of years, with the last 3-6 months recording a 30-36% rise in job offerings.

The demand is expected to be primarily led by emerging segments such as whitespace spectrum, 5G, virtual network operations, network security, IoT in big data, cybersecurity specialists, and cloud, recruiters said, the report further added.

Reliance Jio Infocomm on Monday said it has rolled out 5G services in 26 gigahertz millimetre waves across India and has claimed a record top speed of up to 2 gigabits per second.

"Jio customers now using 26 GHz mmWave-based business-connectivity across all 22 telecom circles," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

The telecom major said it has completed its minimum roll-out obligations in each of the 22 telecom circles, across each of the spectrum bands, ahead of time under the terms of the spectrum allocated to it on August 17, 2022.

Meanwhile, Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said claims worth ₹45,286.76 crore against the company and its subsidiaries are under litigation in various courts across the country.

The pending litigations include a demand of ₹15,178 crore, the highest among all, for one-time spectrum charges that was raised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in January 2013.

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea has received funding assurance of up to ₹2,000 crore from a promoter group entity, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company has reported gross debt of ₹2.11 lakh crore as on June 30, 2023.

"The Company has received a communication from a promoter group entity confirming that in the event of any fund requirement for meeting its impending payment obligations by the Company, it shall provide direct or indirect financial support to the extent of ₹2,000 crore," Vodafone Idea said in the filing.