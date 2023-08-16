Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel to increase workforce by 25% in FY24: Report1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 07:00 AM IST
India's top three telcos are expected to add up to 25% more employees by FY 2024 due to the demand for telecommunications jobs and the execution of 5G technology
Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Bharti Airtel, India’s top three telcos, are expected to add up to 25% more employees to their existing workforce in Financial Year (FY) 2024, The Economic Times reported. The demand for telecommunications jobs is seeing a rise due to 5G technology.