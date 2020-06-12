Reliance Jio has launched a new offer for JioFiber users. The company is now offering one year of free subscription of Amazon Prime Video worth ₹999 with few of the JioFiber plans at no additional cost. The new offer will only be given out to users who have subcscribed to Gold, Diamond, Platinum and Titanium plans.

While Bronze and Silver plan subscribers won’t be getting the new offer, they will be able to upgrade to any of the above mentioned plans to avail the new annual Amazon Prime Video membership for free. Both existing and new JioFiber subscribers will be able to make use of the offer.

In order to avail the new offer, the subscriber should either have an active subscription of Gold plan or higher. If not, they can switch to one from Silver and Bronze.

The user can then access the offer on their MyJio app’s JioFiber section and click on the Amazon Prime banner. The user will then just have to log-in to their Amazon account. Existing Amazon Prime members can directly sign-in on their Jio Set-top-boxes

The Gold JioFiber plan is available at a monthly charge of ₹1,299 and the Diamond plan is available at a monthly plan of ₹2,499.

