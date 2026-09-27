Relief for customers as government introduces regulations mandating Telcos to offer 30-day recharge, voice and SMS-only

BJP MP Raghav Chadha, on Sunday, in a social media post, announced that the Centre has introduced the Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, under which prepaid mobile users will have a 30-day recharge plan, bringing down the total number of recharges in a year to 12 instead of 13.
In a post on X, Chadha wrote, "The Govt just introduced Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026." He added that prepaid users in India will now have:
• 30-day recharge plans, reducing the need for 13 monthly recharges to 12 in a year
• Voice and SMS-only plans for those who do not need data
• More suitable options for low-budget consumers who primarily need basic voice calls
The BJP MP further wrote, "Many of you had shared your concerns with me about limited and inflexible recharge options. I raised this issue in Parliament on 11th March, seeking greater choice and more affordable options for consumers."
Chadha also expressed gratitude to the Central government and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for "resolving these concerns in the interest of greater consumer choice and convenience."
The BJP MP's post came days after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) mandated affordable short-validity voice and SMS-only plans aimed at helping low-income users.
According to news agency ANI, while introducing the Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, TRAI said the move would give consumers who do not need bundled data more options to recharge their mobile phones based on their financial capacity and requirements.
This story will be updated with additional details.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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