Response to 4G auction may set tone for 5G reserve price

The response to the next spectrum auction for 4G wireless service, which starts on 1 March, will set the tone for minimum price of 5G radio airwaves likely to be sold later this year analysts say.

Though the government accepted the base price for 5G spectrum auction recommended by the sector regulator in August 2018, and has so far not indicated lowering it, poor participation in the forthcoming auction by telecom companies may push it to reconsider the pricing said experts.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) recommended a base price of ₹492 crore per MHz of spectrum in the 3,300-3,600MHz bands, ideal for 5G. Operators have, however, said the spectrum is overpriced and needs to be reduced to make 5G services viable.

“Right now, what we are going to have is auction for bands other than 3.3 to 3.6 (GHz) but this band will also be auctioned somewhere in the next six months or so. After that, spectrum will be available," submitted Anshu Prakash, secretary, department of telecommunications (DoT), to a standing committee of the Parliament.

Prakash told the committee that 5G, in DoT’s “own assessment", will be rolled out by the end of 2021 but not on a pan-India basis. The next-generation wireless technology will be launched “in select areas first where the demand would justify the capex", he said.

According to analysts, the upcoming auction could be a repeat of the 2016 sale, when large chunk of airwaves were unsold due to high reserve prices, with no takers for spectrum in the 700MHz and 900MHz bands. Of the targeted ₹5.63 trillion in the October 2016 auction, the government raised only ₹65,789 crore.

In fact, they believe spectrum in the 700MHz band could remain unsold this time as well due to its cost, which is the highest among the seven bands put under the hammer.

“Of the seven spectrum bands being put up for auction, we expect bidding to stay restricted to three-four bands, mostly to meet renewal demand, and potentially to selectively add some coverage/capacity spectrum," Goldman Sachs Equity Research said in a report.

The government will auction 2,251MHz of spectrum at a reserve price of ₹3.92 trillion starting 1 March. Spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 900MHz, 1,800MHz, 2,100MHz, 2,300MHz and 2,500MHz bands have been put up for sale.

The appetite for spectrum in the upcoming sale is low also as telecom operators may bid conservatively to reserve cash ahead of the 5G airwaves auction, analysts said.

“We see supply of spectrum to be almost 10-times the expected demand, given weak balance sheet (Vodafone Idea Ltd), adequate spectrum from M&A (merger and acquisitions) in recent years (Bharti Airtel Ltd), and a potential near-term auction of 5G spectrum," Goldman Sachs said.

“With 5G auctions in 12-24 months, we expect operators to remain guarded… In estimating the spectrum requirements and willingness to bid, we also note that operators will be mindful of 5G auctions in the next 1-2 years," UBS said in a report.

It said given spectrum is allocated in circles, operators can rollout 5G gradually, starting from metro and urban areas where 5G handset/device penetration will likely pick up in the first one-two years. This would prevent operators from capex shocks.

Airtel’s management, in a post-earnings analyst call, said the company does not expect any major rise in capex to rollout 5G. In January, the telco announced that it is India’s first operator to demonstrate 5G on a commercial network. Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea have claimed that their network is fully ready for 5G.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has claimed that it is developing a home-grown 5G solution and it will be ready to roll out the service in the second half of this year.

