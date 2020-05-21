Market leader, Reliance Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, reported sequential revenue and EBITDA growth of 6% and 11%, respectively, as ARPU growth was less pronounced, at 2%, to Rs131, below general industry estimates. This was due to the significant proportion of Jio's customers being on long-tenor plans, on which tariff hikes will be implemented only in 1QFY21. In addition, sale of incremental Jiophones led to slower growth in ARPU. Jio continued to gain market share at the expense of India's third-largest telco, Vodafone-Idea Limited, as it added 18 million subscribers to reach a customer base of 388 million, the industry's highest. “We expect Jio's FY21 mobile revenue to increase by at least 20%, led by higher monthly ARPU of INR147 and subscriber additions of 30 million," noted the report. Vodafone Idea is yet to announce its Q4 numbers.