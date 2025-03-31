Industry
Telcos warn of network rollout delays as states lag on infra rules
Summary
- The lack of a standardized approach across states is causing significant hurdles.
Users could face service quality issues as telecom operators struggle to expand networks, with about 15 states yet to align with the Centre’s updated Right of Way (RoW) rules to deploy telecom infrastructure, three executives aware of the matter said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more