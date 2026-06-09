India’s road safety plan collides with telcos' push for spectrum control

Jatin Grover
4 min read9 Jun 2026, 05:45 AM IST
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Simply put, V2X uses wireless signals to let cars and traffic systems share information in real time, helping drivers get early warnings about potential dangers on the road.(HT)
Summary
India’s plan to deploy connected vehicle technology V2X to improve road safety has sparked a tussle over the spectrum needed to run it. Telcos want the airwaves auctioned, while tech and automotive groups favour shared access, warning that delays could slow the deployment.

New Delhi: India’s plan to deploy ‘vehicle-to-everything’ (V2X) technology to reduce road accidents has run into a battle over control of the key spectrum band that enables such vehicle communication. Telecom operators seek an auction of the airwaves, while technology and automotive groups warn that such a move could slow down the rollout of a system designed to prevent collisions and save lives.

Simply put, V2X uses wireless signals to let cars and traffic systems share information in real time, helping drivers get early warnings about potential dangers on the road.

Telecom players, such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, want the spectrum auctioned and managed through licenced mobile networks, as against the proposal being considered by the government for a shared and licence-free use of the spectrum in the 5.9 GHz band.

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This issue assumes significance as the Telecommunications Act, 2023 allows for non-auction assignment of spectrum for safety of transport systems.

Sectors weigh in

Reliance Jio, however, disagrees. “We do not agree that V2X services fall under the entry 6 of the First Schedule of the Telecommunications Act 2023 regarding ‘safety and operation of roads, railways, metro, regional rail, inland waterways, airports, ports, pipelines, shipping, and other transport systems’ as this service will be offered by private entities for commercial purposes therefore the spectrum should be auctioned,” Reliance Jio told the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in a letter dated 4 June 2026.

Telecom operators, through the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), have also argued that the V2X policy should leverage the existing 4G/5G networks, fibre backhaul, edge capabilities and nationwide telecom infrastructure, rather than creating parallel networks that may be economically inefficient and operationally fragmented.

In contrast, technology companies and industry groups, including the Broadband India Forum (BIF) and the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), argue that V2X is a public safety service and that the spectrum should be assigned on a shared, non-exclusive basis to enable faster and wider deployment of this life-saving technology.

As part of a government taskforce recommendation on the technology, a dissent note by Wireless Planning Commission member Sharad Kumar Chauhan, had last year pegged the value of the 50 MHz spectrum reserved for V2X in the 5.9 GHz band at approximately 900 crore per annum based on the 2024 auction reserve price of 3,300 MHz 5G band.

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In April, the regulator had issued a consultation paper on the regulatory framework for V2X communication. A commercial rollout of the technology is gaining urgency, as India continues to report high numbers for road accidents. The government aiming to roll out the technology by the end of the current year.

However, the telecom operators' demand for auction and the implementation of such technology could delay the rollout of the V2X project, industry experts said, adding that exclusive spectrum allotment will be difficult technically and would lead to telecom operators controlling the implementation.

Data shared by the road, transport and highways ministry in Parliament in December 2025 shows the country had recorded 487,705 road accidents and 177,177 fatalities due to road accidents in 2024. In February 2020, India joined over 80 countries in signing the Stockholm declaration, pledging to reduce road deaths and injuries by 50% by 2030.

The taskforce set up by the ministry—which includes members from the government-owned Automotive Research Association of India (Arai), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), the COAI, and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)—has recommended immediate implementation of day-zero use cases of the technology to address India’s urgent road safety needs.

The same includes emergency electronic brake alerts to prevent rear-end collisions, forward collision warnings, alerts in case of a high-speed vehicle emerging from behind, queue warning, etc.

“The Policy should be light touch, and should not get mired in complex regulatory/licensing issues which delay the implementation of the Policy,” said T.V. Ramachandran, president of Broadband India Forum in a letter to Trai on 4 June.

Vehicle connectivity is built around two components: on-board units (OBUs) installed in vehicles and roadside units (RSUs) deployed along infrastructure such as traffic signals. OBUs allow vehicles to communicate with each other and nearby systems, while RSUs relay information from the road, enabling real-time alerts on hazards, traffic conditions and movement beyond a driver’s line of sight.

The government is currently considering introducing an authorization framework for these roadside units as per global norms.

“If this spectrum is distributed in a fragmented manner across multiple entities i.e. automotive brands or municipal transport authorities or other 3rd party entities, the administrative and technical complexity of preventing signal degradation increases significantly, besides managing interference in such critical time and location sensitive services, should be non-negotiable,” Ambika Khurana, chief regulatory and corporate affairs officer at Vodafone Idea, said in a letter to Trai on 4 June.

Other stakeholders, including companies such as Bosch Global Software Technologies, Qualcomm which provide chipset and other tech support for the system, do not want the government to impose any spectrum usage charge (SUC), saying that V2X is a public welfare and safety-of-life service rather than a commercial activity.

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Globally, V2X regulatory frameworks generally favour shared spectrum access models over exclusive operator control. Regulatory treatment of roadside units (RSUs) varies: some jurisdictions (including much of Europe, the UK, and Australia) permit operation under licence-exempt or class-authorized arrangements, while others (including the US) require administrative licensing and/or infrastructure registration.

About the Author

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

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