India’s road safety plan collides with telcos' push for spectrum control

New Delhi: India’s plan to deploy ‘vehicle-to-everything’ (V2X) technology to reduce road accidents has run into a battle over control of the key spectrum band that enables such vehicle communication. Telecom operators seek an auction of the airwaves, while technology and automotive groups warn that such a move could slow down the rollout of a system designed to prevent collisions and save lives.
Simply put, V2X uses wireless signals to let cars and traffic systems share information in real time, helping drivers get early warnings about potential dangers on the road.
Telecom players, such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, want the spectrum auctioned and managed through licenced mobile networks, as against the proposal being considered by the government for a shared and licence-free use of the spectrum in the 5.9 GHz band.