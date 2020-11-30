Route Mobile eyes two acquisitions, says due diligence on

NEW DELHI : Route Mobile , a cloud communications platform service provider, is eyeing two acquisitions in areas of conversational AI and virtual contact centre, and the process of "due diligence" is currently on, its CEO said.

Route Mobile Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Rajdipkumar Gupta said that the company is also keen on an acquisition to increase marketshare in geographies of Latin America and Europe.

"We are planning to acquire a company in conversational AI (Artificial Intelligence)...At the same time, we want to have a virtual contact centre within our platform. So we are looking to acquire two companies in this space now," Gupta told PTI.

The company said that the acquisitions, to be structured as a cash-and-stock deal, would be in range of ₹250-300 crore valuation.

Route Mobile is already in the midst of due diligence for these areas of interest, and hopes to proceed on its plans in a few weeks. At the same time, the company wants to go after a slice of the market in Latin America or Europe.

"So, we will definitely acquire some company in the same space over there," Gupta said.

Route Mobile would also ramp up its presence in the US, with a full-fledged sales team.

"The US is a very large market for us and we believe that with the platform we have, we can go after some more customers, including large enterprise customers, based out of the US," he said.

Last week, Route Mobile had announced it has bagged a contract from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to deploy its SMS firewall platform across southern and western zones in India.

Route Mobile would provide enhanced control and security over BSNL user's SMS traffic, subscriber protection and the monetisation of international SMS traffic terminating over their network.

A cloud communications platform service provider, Route Mobile's clientele includes enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators.

Its portfolio includes solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetisation, with client base across segments such as social media companies, banks, and financial institutions, e-commerce entities, and travel aggregators.

