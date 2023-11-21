Route Mobile in talks for OTP-less transactions

Cloud communications company Route Mobile Ltd is in discussions with large e-commerce and payment platforms to enable a solution that will authenticate financial transactions without the need for a one-time password (OTP), a top executive said. At the same time, he said it would be safe since the solution would arm telcos with a mechanism to identify the nature of a transaction, and act as an additional layer of security to sift genuine transactions from potentially fraudulent ones. Of course, if the talks work out, such a solution would need to pass through several regulatory hoops before launch.