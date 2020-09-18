Rules should be same for similar services: COAI head

The sentiment is about our national interest, and we may not want to trade with a certain country. Today it is China, tomorrow it could be anyone else. The good part is that we are using equipment of international standard, which means that devices from any manufacturer are compatible and can be replaced. However, cost will be a problem. Telcos opted for equipment from Chinese vendors as it was cheaper, now that is something which will impact rollouts. The only way to offset the cost differential would be to encourage a faster realisation of Make In India (indigenous production), but it will take time. Until then, we will have to look at more global partners for equipment supplies.