NEW DELHI : Homegrown wireless communications and semiconductor chipset maker Saankhya Labs Pvt. Ltd is looking to commercially launch its direct-to-mobile technology by 2023 which will allow video streaming on mobiles at 5G speeds, without access to data plans offered by telecom companies.

The indigenously developed technology, which is at a proof of concept stage, will allow mobile manufacturers to embed a chip into handsets for accessing broadcast radio head developed by the company, which will connect to the wireless network and enable direct streaming to the phone. Existing handsets have to use a dongle to get access to the service.

“We’ve come up with the D-to-M or direct to mobile concept, wherein one can offload video from cellular networks to a broadcast network and deliver video content on your phone without using data plans," said Parag Naik, chief executive officer, Saankhya Labs in an interview. The proof of concept has been submitted to IIT Kanpur and Prasar Bharati. It will enable telcos to offload video traffic on their networks to broadcast airwaves in the 470-582 Mhz band held by the national broadcaster.

“We’re looking for a commercial launch next year. Our potential customers can be telcos, broadcasters and distributors (Prasar Bharti)," he said.

The company, which develops products for cellular wireless, broadcast radios and satellite communication ground-terminals for the local market as well as for overseas clients, will conduct two pre-commercial trials in the US and South Korea. It is in talks with broadcasters in South Korea, while it has roped in Sinclair Broadcasting in the US for live television service on mobile phones. “We’re talking to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to integrate a chip in their phones. For now we’re offering dongles for commercial use which can be plugged to a mobile phone to receive content," he said.

Considering that more and more Indians are consuming videos on their mobile phones and the much anticipated 5G launch, the timing of the concept was right, said Naik.