Saankhya to launch 5G broadcast tech for mobiles in 2023

The company, which develops products for cellular wireless, broadcast radios and satellite communication ground-terminals for the local market as well as for overseas clients, will conduct two pre-commercial trials in the US and South Korea. It is in talks with broadcasters in South Korea, while it has roped in Sinclair Broadcasting in the US for live television service on mobile phones. “We’re talking to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to integrate a chip in their phones. For now we’re offering dongles for commercial use which can be plugged to a mobile phone to receive content," he said.