Satellite internet firms clash with DoT, seek separate permit to boost growth
Jatin Grover 5 min read 30 Sept 2025, 06:03 pm IST
Under the draft Telecom Authorisation Rules 2025, all telecom services—including mobile, internet, and satellite—will come under a single authorization. Firms will no longer need separate licences, as under the old regime.
Satellite communication service providers such as Hughes, OneWeb, Nelco and Viasat have urged the central government to recognise them as a separate sector, seeking lower entry fees and simpler rules to boost growth and attract investment.
