SBI, Centre clash in SC over whether spectrum can be sold in insolvency
Jatin Grover 5 min read 12 Nov 2025, 07:16 pm IST
Arguing in the Aircel spectrum ownership case, SBI said that spectrum is an intangible asset that can be monetized for creditors’ recovery, while the government maintained it belongs to the state and held in trust for the public, not subject to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
India’s largest lender is on a collision course with its owner, the central government.
