NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed telecom operators 10 years to pay up dues related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

The development comes as a relief for Vodafone Idea Ltd, for which survival would have even a concern had the apex court not staggered payment. The company owes over ₹58,000 crore in AGR dues.

A three-judge apex court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra directed telecom operators to make 10% upfront payment of their AGR dues, and the timeline for staggered payments will start on 1 April, 2021.

The department of telecommunications (DoT) had in March appealed to the apex court seeking 20 years for payment of AGR dues, including spectrum usage charge, license fee, interest, penalty and interest on penalty. However, the Supreme Court has had reservations about granting 20 years to telcos, expressing doubt over recovery of dues, especially from Vodafone Idea that is reeling under liquidity stress.

Vodafone Idea and rival Bharti Airtel sought 15 years for payment of AGR dues, while Tata Teleservices Ltd requested 7-10 years. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, which launched in September 2016, paid its relatively minuscule dues of ₹195.18 crore in January, complying with the Supreme Court’s October judgement.

On 24 October, the apex court upheld the DoT’s broader definition of AGR and ordered telcos to pay levies based on that definition, along with interest on the principal amount and penalty. The DoT calculates levies such as SUC and licence fees based on AGR.

The court directed 15 telcos, including the ones which have shut operations, to pay ₹1.47 trillion in AGR dues within three months. In subsequent hearings, the court rejected dues based on self-assessment by telcos, saying that the calculations of the DoT were final.

For Bharti Airtel, the DoT estimate stands at ₹43,780 crore, but according to the telcos’s self-assessment, it owes ₹13,004 crore to the DoT. The telco has already paid this amount along with an additional ₹5,000 crore in ad-hoc payment.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated