SC asks NCLAT to decide on spectrum sale of Aircel

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will decide whether lenders can sell spectrum rights of bankrupt telecom operator, Aircel Group, under the ongoing insolvency resolution process.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice S.Abdul Nazeer, said the decision is only for Aircel as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had already approved UV Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd’s resolution bid for the bankrupt telco. Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) and Videocon Telecommunications Ltd are the other two bankrupt telecom firms undergoing insolvency and are at different stages of resolution process.

Aircel on 9 September had filed an application urging the apex court to modify its order that NCLT will look into the sale of spectrum held by bankrupt telcos. In its application, Aircel requested the court to allow the NCLAT to take decisions related to spectrum sale as nothing was pending before the NCLT.

“We consider it appropriate that the aforesaid various questions should first be considered by the NCLT… Let the question be decided within the outer limits of two months," the Supreme Court had said in its 1 September order in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case.

The top court had allowed telecom operators—Vodafone Idea Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Tata Teleservices Ltd—to pay their AGR dues in 10 years. However, the court did not decided on whether spectrum could be sold under insolvency process of bankrupt telcos.

While lenders argued that spectrum was an asset and an important part of the insolvency resolution process to recover dues, the department of telecommunications (DoT) countered that it could not be sold as it was national property.

On Friday, solicitor general Tushar Mehta said the NCLAT should take all decisions of Aircel as the matter was pending before the appellate tribunal.

In June, the Mumbai bench of the NCLT approved a ₹6,630 crore bid by UV ARC that included transfer of spectrum, subject to the government's approval. Aircel owes ₹12,389 crore to the DoT in AGR dues.

