SC quashes telcos’ plea on AGR dues

With the dismissal of the applications, the court has yet again put a stamp on DoT’s calculation, according to which telecom service providers must pay ₹93,520 crore of AGR related dues over a period of 10 years to clear their outstanding amount to the government. According to a note submitted by DoT in the Supreme Court last year, Vodafone Idea owed ₹58,254 crore, out of which it has paid around ₹7,850 crore. Bharti Airtel had total dues of ₹43,980 crore, and the group had cleared a little over ₹18,000 crore. Out of the total outstanding of ₹16,798 crore, Tata Telecom has paid ₹4,197 crore till date.