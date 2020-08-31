SC’s AGR verdict on Tuesday to decide Vodafone Idea’s fate

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will pronounce its order on whether or not to allow staggered payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues for telecom companies. Vodafone Idea Ltd’s survival, which still owes more than ₹50,000 crore to the Centre in AGR dues, hangs in the balance as granting the telco a timeline to pay the dues is the only way to save it.

Though Vodafone Idea has sought 15 years to pay its AGR dues, which include interest, penalty and interest on penalty, analysts and legal experts feel that this would only be enough if factors such as higher tariff, reduction in fixed costs, divestments and fundraising are in the telco’s favour. Anything less than 15 years could threaten the telco’s business.

"Besides a 15-year window, Vodafone Idea's business needs to make sense going forward. Factors like shareholders, investors willing to infuse capital and adequate revenues in the next few years will have come into play. The fact that Vodafone Idea was confident in the Court with 15 years, confirms that the management is near positive on the business outlook," said Saurav Kumar, partner at IndusLaw.

Rival Bharti Airtel Ltd also sought 15 years despite fully providing for the losses on account of the AGR dues. According to the management of the Sunil Mittal-led firm, Airtel has adequate liquidity to clear its dues. The department of telecommunications (DoT) estimated Airtel’s AGR dues at ₹43,980 crore, of which the telco paid ₹18,000 crore.

Tata Teleservices Ltd, a Tata Group company acquired by Airtel on a debt-free and cash-free basis, has requested for 7-10 years to clear its AGR dues amounting to ₹16,798 crore.

However, Vodafone Idea faces liquidity stress that will require high cash flow to continue its business besides paying the AGR dues, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a report. The telecom operator will need to more than double its average revenue per user (Arpu) to meet its repayment obligations, said the report. Vodafone’s Arpu fell to ₹114 in the June quarter from ₹121 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

According to a statement after the announcement of the June quarter earnings, Voda Idea’s ability to continue as a “going concern" depends on a favourable outcome for staggered payments of AGR dues. Borrowing from banks will also help the telco to stay afloat, it said.

Legal experts believe that the telcos involved could seek review of the AGR judgment.

Voda Idea’s fundraising plan also hinges on the Supreme Court’s decision. The telco is exploring options to raise funds but will decide on the quantum after the AGR verdict.

“We are waiting for a conclusion as far as the AGR matter is concerned, which will give us clarity on what kind of funding requirements we have," said Akshaya Moondra, chief financial officer, Vodafone Idea, in a post-earnings analysts conference call. “We are definitely looking at opportunities for raising funds."

The Supreme Court will also give its judgment on the ways the DoT can recover its AGR dues from bankrupt telecom operators--Reliance Communications Ltd, Aircel Group and Videocon Telecommunications Ltd. According to the government estimates, the three telcos owe ₹38,964 crore combined in AGR dues to the government.

