SC sets aside order on 923 cr GST refund to Bharti Airtel

A bench, headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, also ruled that an assessee cannot be permitted to unilaterally carry out rectification of returns submitted electronically in Form GSTR-3B as it would lead to unending uncertainty in tax administration. It held that the Delhi high court order of diluting the December 2017 circular to allow rectification of Form GSTR-3B in respect of period in which the error had occurred was uncalled for as the government’s circular is completely in line with the GST Act and the pertinent rules.