Setback for Airtel, Voda Idea as SC orders disclosure of segmented plans

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Friday upheld Telecom Regulatory Authority of India 's (Trai) plea seeking details from Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd on segmented tariff plans or specific offers made to some of their customers, dealing a blow to the two telcos opposing the disclosure of such information due to concerns over poaching by competitors.

Segmented offers are promotions and discounts made to customers showing inclination towards shifting to other telcos. To retain such users, telcos offer higher data speeds, preferential customer status, access to over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, use of airport lounges, handset deals and hotel bookings, among others.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, held that the Trai was within its power to seek details on segmented offers from the telcos.

It observed that the information sought by the Trai was “to ensure adherence to the regulatory principles of transparency, non­-discrimination and non­-predation, and this prima facie does not seem either illegal or wholly unjustified".

“A direction is issued to the respondents (Airtel and Vodafone Idea) to disclose information/details sought by the applicant/appellant (Trai) regarding segmented offers," said the bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramaniansaid, in its order.

The apex court, however, said it is the duty and responsibility of the telecom regulator to ensure confidentiality of information on segmented offers “and is not made available to the competitors or to any other person".

The top court bench had reserved the order in the matter on 27 October, after conclusion of detailed hearing of arguments by both sides.

In February 2018, Trai had made it mandatory for telecom operators to disclose information on all such plans but Airtel and Vodafone opposed the regulator's decision, seeking relief from the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on the grounds that these offers were not tariff plans and, thus, did not need disclosures.

Rival Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and state-owned operators have complied with the Trai’s order. The regulator was approached by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio which had complained about the offers being made by Vodafone and Airtel to a limited set of customers.

The TDSAT ruled in favour of Airtel and Vodafone, which argued that Trai’s order would violate commercial confidentiality and help rivals poach their subscribers. The appellate tribunal said Trai had no authority to call for such general information from operators.

Following this, Trai had first filed a writ petition at the Delhi High Court, which dismissed the plea. It then moved the Supreme Court challenging the TDSAT order. The apex court had refused to stay the TDSAT verdict.

Trai has since modified its order to seek information on segmented offers for a limited period. Chief Justice Bobde observed that the TDSAT order on the issue was ambiguous.

